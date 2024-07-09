KSET 23 : Verification of documents from July 11 to 22. 

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on July 9 announced that it will verify the original documents of the KSET 23 eligible candidates selected for Assistant Professor Posts from July 11 to 22.

H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, in a press release said that the verification process will be held at the KEA office in Malleswaram. Candidates are required to attend the verification process with the necessary documents on their respective dates, as per the subject wise sequential order published on the KEA website, the release stated.