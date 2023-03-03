KSEAB increases number of objective type questions to 20 in II PUC examination

March 03, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a bid to improve the pass percentage, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has decided to include 20 objective-type questions for one mark each in the II PUC examination this year. Earlier, such questions were restricted to five or six questions.

Among these 20 objective-type questions, 12 will be multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the rest will be fill up the blanks and match the following and others. But for this change, the pattern will remain the same as earlier, Gopalakrishna H.N., Director for KSEAB, told The Hindu.

Why the method?

The change is said to be an attempt to improve pass percentage, which has not crossed 60% in Karnataka in II PUC exams. Every year, around 6 lakh students enroll for the II PUC examination.

At the same time, in Central board institutions like CBSE, Class XII (equivalent of II PUC) students’ passing percentage is more than 90%. One of the reasons cited for higher pass percentage is greater emphasis on objective type and MCQ questions in the examination. Some neighbouring States have also adopted the same formula to improve the result.

Grace marks formula changed

A change in the evaluation system has also been finalised. While students would earlier get 5% grace marks for two subjects, one in language and another in core subject, they now get the same in any two subjects. A student who obtains 210 out of 600 total marks will be eligible to get grace marks.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gopalakrishna said, “We have modified some rules in the II PUC examination to improve the results. Increasing the number of objective type question and modification in grace marks and revaluation system will help to students and increase the entry of students into higher education in the State.”

Grace marks extended this year for Class X

The Board has extended 10% grace marks to Class X students for three subjects this year too. The students who score 219 out of a total of 625 marks will be eligible to get 10% grace marks for three subjects.