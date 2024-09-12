GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSEAB announces timetable for Class 10 SA-1 exams

This is the first time that KSEAB is conducting SA-1 exams as they used to previously be conducted at school levels with the question papers prepared by teachers

Published - September 12, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Thursday, September 12, announced the timetable for Summative Assessment-1 (SA - 1) for Class 10 students of the State Board.

The examination will take place from September 24 to October 1. While the language exams will be conducted on the first three days, along with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) on September 26, core subjects’ exams will be held between September 27 and September 30. The exam for Junior Technical School (JTS) subjects will be held on October 1.

This is the first time that KSEAB is conducting SA-1 exams as they used to previously be conducted at school levels with the question papers prepared by teachers.

The Hindu had reported on September 12 about the confusion among teachers due to the lack of clarity about the examination schedule and distribution of question papers as formal orders were not given out.

The circular issued on Thursday also stated that the soft copy of question papers of all subjects will be available in the accounts of Block Education Officers (BEO).

Published - September 12, 2024 09:00 pm IST

