KSDL launches agarbattis and lamp oil ahead of Deepavali

Published - October 29, 2024 11:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

Nagesh Prabhu
A new agarbatti (incense sticks or joss sticks ) product by KSDL is available in the market for Deepavali.

A new agarbatti (incense sticks or joss sticks ) product by KSDL is available in the market for Deepavali. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

KSDL launches a variety of lamp oils in the market for Deepavali.

KSDL launches a variety of lamp oils in the market for Deepavali. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The State-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL), in expansion mode, has launched a variety of agarbattis (incense sticks) and lamp oil, ahead of Deepavali.

The 108-year-old PSU has readied to launch more than two dozen new products, including personal care and cosmetic, catering to the demand of the customers.

The company has recorded a turnover of ₹901 crore in the first half of 2024-25 against the target of ₹1,616 crore. It earned a profit of ₹362.27 crore in 2023-24.

Minister for Large Industries M.B. Patil and KSDL chairman Appaji C.S. Nadagouda, MLA, have proposed to increase the company’s growth by increasing sales and expanding the geographical reach with new products.

Apart from agarbatti, KSDL has launched Mysore Sandal Ujjwala Oil in 1,000 ml, 500 ml, and 240 ml quantities and price is ₹210, ₹120 and ₹60, respectively.

More products

It has decided to launch many other products on the market in the next few days. They are Mysore Sandal’s Cup Sambrani, eight varieties of pooja products such as Diya, candle jar, gift box, room spray, and 16 varieties of personal care products such as face wash, hair shampoo, body scrub, body wash, conditioner, cream, shower gel, and perfume.

KSDL Managing Director Prashanth P.K.M. said the company will also soon release to the market Mysore Sandal’s bullet lipstick, liquid lipstick, Kajal, and eyeliner to cater to the demand of the younger generation. KSDL sales are expected to grow by 16% in 2024-25. The official said the company has grown by 14% in value and 12% in sales volume in the financial year 2023-24.

The company’s flagship brand Mysore Sandal Soap (75 g) has grown in volumes by 8% during the first half year of 2024-25. The premium brand Mysore Sandal Gold (125 g) has grown in volumes by 23% during April-September 2024, said the official.

Close to 80% of the company’s market is confined to the States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

