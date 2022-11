November 30, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has registered a suo motu complaint after checks on schoolbags of students in Bengaluru revealed items such as condoms and cigarettes.

The commission has directed officers of the Department of Public Instruction to verify with the schools in this regard. It also instructed the schools to provide necessary counselling to the children.