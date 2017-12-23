KRV demands reservation for Kannadigas in jobs

A massive rally by the Kannada Rakshana Vedike on Saturday demanding reservation in employment for Kannadigas in government and private sectors, caused traffic snarls on certain roads.

The rally started from National College and culminated at Freedom Park, disrupting traffic flow in the CBD. KRV President Narayana Gowda set a four-month deadline for the State government to implement the Sarojini Mahishi Report’s recommendations, and also cautioned that protests would intensify if the government fails to protect the interests of Kannadigas.