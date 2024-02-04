Krithi K. Karanth named to the 2024 class of The Explorers Club 50

February 04, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Krithi K. Karanth, CEO and Chief Conservation Scientist of the Centre for Wildlife Studies, has been named to the 2024 class of The Explorers Club 50 (Fifty People Changing the World that the World Needs to Know About).

Every year, the Explorers Club 50 recognises 50 people who are doing remarkable work to promote science and exploration, but remain below the radar and out of limelight.

According to the Centre for Wildlife Studies in 2020, Richard Wiess, president of the 120 year old Explorers Club, came up with the idea to create an Explorers 50 award, to celebrate 50 individuals making a significant impact within their communities across the globe, with little recognition for their efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the fourth cohort of EC50, Mr. Weiss said, “This programme thrives, not as a monument to individual glory, but as a beacon for the power we have when we stand together, celebrate the immeasurable value of diverse perspectives, and innovate collaboratively.”

Centre for Wildlife Studies said that this year’s honorees span 28 countries and feature a majority of women, with Dr. Karanth being the only Indian woman selected.

“I am excited to be part of this community. My fellow honorees are inspiring, exploring and creating the future,” Dr. Karanth said,

The Centre for Wildlife Studies is a centre of excellence in the areas of wildlife research, conservation, policy, and education with a mission to safeguard and conserve India’s diverse wildlife heritage through cutting-edge research, effective conservation strategies, and community engagement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.