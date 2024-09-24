Kristu Jayanti College launches ‘Kristu Jayanti Sarva Vikas’ and campus farmers’ market

BENGALURU

Kristu Jayanti College, Autonomous, on Tuesday, launched Kristu Jayanti Sarva Vikas’ programme along with the inauguration of the Campus Farmers’ Market (CFM). The event was organised by the College’s innovation Centre and Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre.

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President (elect) Uma Reddy, who inaugurated the event, said direct farmers to customers connections not only empower farmers, but also enhance their visibility in the market. The concept of value additions is a key in boosting exports, allowing farmers to access the global market and contribute to the nation’s growth, she said.

In his presidential address, Fr. Lijo P. Thomas, vice principal and CEO of the College said: “We are determined to support farmers in addressing their challenges while simultaneously contributing to the country’s growth.

During the event, bio-fertiliser samples produced by the students of the Department of Life Sciences under the college’s Biofertiliser Production Centre, were distributed. Over 50 farmers from Hoskote and neighbouring villages participated in the event.