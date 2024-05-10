ADVERTISEMENT

Krishikalpa in partnership with NABARD launches programme for farmers

Published - May 10, 2024 03:52 pm IST - Benglauru

Krishikalpa’s accelerator programme aims to provide leaders of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with market orientation training, help in income enhancement, entrepreneurial and leadership skills, and market linkages.

The Hindu Bureau

Farmer engaged in peeling of copra from the shell, before selling it at Tiptur, in Tumkur district. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Krishikalpa, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to empowering Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), on May 9 launched an accelerator programme designed specifically for FPOs in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claimed to be the country’s first ever such initiative, the programme is supported by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), and aims to transform FPOs into sustainable rural businesses, driving positive change in the agricultural ecosystem, as per Krishikalpa.

The program recognises the critical role FPOs play in connecting farmers with markets and resources. However, according to the organisation, many FPOs in the country today struggle with a lack of entrepreneurial skills and knowledge.

Krishikalpa’s accelerator programme addresses this gap by providing FPO leaders with market orientation training, help in income enhancement, entrepreneurial and leadership skills, supply chain management and market linkages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘’NABARD’s commitment to rural development coupled with Krishikalpa’s comprehensive approach will ensure we are poised to drive positive change in the agricultural ecosystem, fostering resilience, prosperity, and sustainability for generations to come,” said Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Krishikalpa at the launch of the accelerator programme held in the City.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US