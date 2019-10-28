Krishi Mela saw 14.50 lakh visitors and turnover of ₹5.75 crore

This year’s edition of the Krishi Mela, organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru, that concluded on Sunday saw over 14.50 lakh visitors. Stalls saw brisk business with total turnover of ₹5.75 crore.

This is the highest in recent years for the Krishi Mela, which is a popular event to look up innovations and the latest technologies in agriculture. Last year, the event recorded around 12 lakh visitors.

October 26 (Saturday), the penultimate day of the event, saw a turnout of 6.5 lakh while 3.5 lakh visitors turned up on the last day.

One of the key persons involved in organising the event felt that the total number of visitors would have been much more if the last day did not coincide with Deepavali.

Dr. K. Narayana Gowda, UAS-B’s Associate Director of Extension and Co-chairman of the Exhibition Committee, told The Hindu that 720 stalls had been set up by around 400 exhibitors this time.

Though the Mela was confined to 10 districts coming under the jurisdiction of UAS-Bengaluru, farmers from other parts of the State as well as the southern States participated, he noted.

Generally, the university takes three months for the preparation of the event, he said. But preparations for this year’s edition was completed within one-and-a-half months. The reason was that the schedule of the event had been advanced to make way for preparations of the Indian Science Congress that would be held in the university’s campus in January 2020, he said.