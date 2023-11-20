Krishi Mela 2023 sees 15.60 lakh visitors; captures wallet share of ₹5 crore

November 20, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite a drought-like situation throughout Karnataka, Krishi Mela 2023, a four-day farming exposition, that concluded here on Monday, November 20, received encouraging responses from the farmers’ community in the Karnataka, said S.V. Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS).

The farmers’ mela, held at Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) campus here between November 17 and 20 cumulatively received 15.6 lakh visitors, mostly farmers, who purchased seeds, plants, millets, poultry items, ornamental fish, and machinery/equipment for farming, harvesting and irrigation and also tractors, tillers and other items worth ₹5 crore, he told The Hindu.

This year’s farmer turnout was slightly lower than last year’s 17 lakh. However, he said the response to this year’s Krishi Mela was certainly overwhelming especially when most farmers were reeling under drought.

“We are very happy to see that farmers came in large numbers despite drought-triggered challenges. The numbers were quite encouraging and they were keen to explore all innovative technologies and devices displayed at Krishi Mela,’‘ he said.

According to him, the theme was quite suitable to the existing ground reality in agriculture and it helped farmers to understand how to farm better during drought-like situations. A large number of small and medium farmers have shown interest in farming and harvesting machinery to reduce the drudgery involved in agriculture practices, he observed.

Some 150 farmers from 10 districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikbalapur, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Hassan, Tumkur, Chamarajapet, and Ramanagara, that are coming under UAS-B were honoured and cash awarded for their best practices and contribution in farming. “One young male and one female farmer from each taluks and districts were recognised,’‘ he added.

According to Dr. Suresha, a large number of farmers visited the crop museum at Krishi Mela that showcased diverse technologies supported by on-the-field experience.

