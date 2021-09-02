Kris Gopalakrishnan, family office buy realty assets in city

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys, and his family office are said to have purchased two big-ticket realty assets in Bengaluru.

As per realty sources, he bought two properties valued at ₹76 crore at Koramangala. He is also believed to have brought two other properties worth ₹113 crore in J.P. Nagar last year.

When contacted by The Hindu, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said, “Some of these reports are true while some are not. Anyway, this is an investment as part of diverse portfolios. Also, it is not all by me.” He said his family office invested in all asset classes: equity, debt, private and public markets, mutual funds, start-ups and also in real estate.

“Some of these real estate investments are part of this portfolio,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan added.