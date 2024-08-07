Kreative Theatre to present ‘Kaaya’ at Ranga Shankara 

Kreative Theatre will present a bilingual drama titled ‘Kaaya’ on Friday. The play, which is a new experiment inspired by Akkamahadevi’s vachanas, is an attempt to give a taste of Akka’s vachanas to non-Kannada audiences.

This experiment visualises Akkamahadevi’s spiritual journey while exploring the meaning of Akkamahadevi’s verses through singing, movement and recitations. It has been directed by choreographer Veena Basavarajaya and music has been composed by Murali Manohar Gowda.

Co-composed and acted by Lakshmi Chandrasekhar and dancers Deepti Nagendra, Priyanka Rao, Anagha Kashyap and Sripriya.

The play will be staged at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar, II stage, at 7.30 p.m.

