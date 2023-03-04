ADVERTISEMENT

K.R. Puram-Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru will be ready by March 10: BMRCL informs State government

March 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the State to inaugurate Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway. On the same day, the Namma Metro line may also be inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau

On February 28, the BMRCL received authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety to open the 13.75 km metro line. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has informed the State government that the Namma Metro line from K.R. Puram to Whitefield will be ready for operations by March 10. The agency is waiting for the green signal from the government to fix a date for inaugurating the line.

On February 28, the BMRCL received authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety to open the 13.75 km metro line. While issuing the safety clearance, the CMRS imposed several riders, including completing work on passenger amenities and safety precaution measures at the stations.

The BMRCL earlier said commercial operations of the new line would start after March 15. Now, the agency has exuded confidence that the line will be ready by March 10, indicating the early opening of the line to the public.

“We are utilising the workforce to maximum level. People are working day and night to complete all the finishing work. Meanwhile, compliance reports are being submitted to the CMRS as and when specific tasks are completed. We are confident of completing pending works by March 10. Once the decision is taken at the highest level on opening the line, we will do the same,” a senior official said.

On the stretch, there are 12 metro stations: Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura, and K.R. Puram. The opening of the line is likely to benefit 2.5 to 3 lakh passengers every day.

Beautification of the line

The BMRCL has tied up with various organisations to beautify the line. “As per the policy decision, the BMRCL has been working with private organisations to beautify the metro properties. Earlier, in Phase I, it was done on the median of the elevated corridor. Now, we have the organisation’s interest to beautify metro pillars, viaduct and the median,” said an official.

“Already on the Whitefield metro line, we can see beautification work done with various themes, such as healthy India, environment conservation and other social messages. In some places, pillars have also been painted purple, suggesting the colour of the corridor. Five companies have come forward for the beautification, and they will maintain the same for a period of five years. We will replicate the same once the ORR metro line from K.R. Puram to Central Silk Board becomes operational,” the official added.

