K.R. Puram-Whitefield metro line will be opened after March 15: BMRCL

February 11, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is carrying out trial runs on the K.R. Puram to Whitefield line, is confident of opening it for commercial operations after March 15.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, in his address to the joint session of the state legislature on Friday (February 10), said the line would be ready in March.

BMRCL has already started submitting records to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, which gives the final go-ahead after safety checks. The safety inspections are likely to happen by February 20.

“BMRCL carried out a high-speed trial run in which the train touched a speed of 80 kmph. Next week, on certain stretches, the train will be operated at 90 kmph. The BMRCL will also deploy five train sets to complete service trials. When we carried out trial runs, we submitted the records to the competent authority. By February 10, we are likely to complete the formalities. By February 20, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety is expected to inspect the line with the officials. After the inspection, the BMRCL will comply with the instructions,” Mr. Anjum Parvez, MD, BMRCL, said.

The official added that installing a passenger amenities system and automatic fare collection gate enabling common mobility cards and other transactions had reached an advanced stage.

On the extended Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield, BMRCL will open 12 metro stations. The Benniganahalli metro station, located between K.R. Puram and Baiyappanahalli, will be opened later (likely by mid-year).

Due to open web girder work across the Bengaluru-Salem railway line near Benniganahalli, the BMRCL cannot open the entire line of 15 km (from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield) at one go.

ADVERTISEMENT