K.R. Puram to airport metro line will claim 1,961 trees

23 July 2020 20:07 IST

Overall, 3,541 trees will be affected by the proposed track

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) draft report estimates that 3,541 trees will be affected by the metro link to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Of these, 1,961 trees will be “lost” to the construction of elevated corridors and stations.

The 38-km K.R. Puram to KIA metro link is the longest route proposed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) under Phase II of Namma Metro, followed by the Gottigere to Nagawara line (21 km).

On the subject of compensatory afforestation, the draft report states, “Many of the affected trees will be transplanted; trees cleared shall be replaced with minimum of 10 saplings per tree cut or according to conditions specified by Tree Committee or Forest Department. The saplings will be monitored for their survival for three years. Re-plantation shall be taken up every year with new saplings where saplings or transplanted trees fail to survive.”

The draft report was published on the website of Asian Development Bank (ADB), the agency that provides funds to implement the Namma Metro project in the city.

The BMRCL has already floated a tender to implement the project in three phases and hopes to take up the project in the first quarter of next year. As per the project plan, the elevated corridors will be built on Outer Ring Road from K.R. Puram to Hebbal junction and from Hebbal junction to KIA.

Apart from terminal stations, metro stations will come up at Kasturi Nagar, Horamavu, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Veerannapalya, Kempapura, Hebbal, Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Yelahanka, Bagalur Cross, Bettahalasuru, Doddajala, and the airport.

The draft report states that the median of the road under the elevated corridor will be developed using native shrubs, herbs and grasses. “This green belt will provide an aesthetic view of the elevated track and also helps to serve as a dust and noise absorbent barrier,” it read.

Chikkajala fort

The report talks about protecting and conserving Chikkajala fort on airport road. “Care is necessary not to impact this structure, which is in the proximity of the proposed project corridor,” it noted

Bus bays

The BMRCL has made provision for a six-metre-wide service road around the stations for integration with BMTC buses to ensure last-mile connectivity for commuters. This move will help provide parking space for city buses that offer last-mile connectivity.

In Phase I of Namma Metro, due to non-availability of bus bays at various stations, buses are forced to stop on the main lanes of roads, blocking traffic. Bus bays are available at S.V. Road and Mysuru Road stations where metro passengers board buses.

BMRCL hopes to address this problem during the second phase of the project.