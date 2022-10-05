K.R. Puram police register case against three persons for bludgeoning pet dog over trivial row

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 05, 2022 18:32 IST

The K.R. Puram police have registered a case against three men on the charge of bludgeoning their neighbour’s pet dog for attacking their pet on Monday night.

The trio allegedly barged into the house of their neighbour at Manjunatha Layout in Bhattarahalli and starting beating the dog with a stick.

According to the police, the accused also assaulted Gadigeppa, 53, when he tried to intervene. The family members had no option but to watch their pet being beaten mercilessly and one of them recorded the video on his mobile which later went viral, says the police.

After some time, the trio get exhausted and left the dog in a pool of blood, said the police.

The owner later took the dog to a veterinary hospital and the condition of the dog is said to be critical.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case of assault, criminal intimidation and also under various sections under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Mr. Gadigeppa, a private firm employee, had adopted a stray dog and named it as Acchu.

The accused, identified as Ranjith, Rahul, and Rajath, told the police that Acchu used to bark at their pet dog and even bite when they took their dog for a evening walk.

Mr. Gadigeppa came to know about the fight, brought Acchu back home, and tied it in the compound.

