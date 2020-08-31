K.R. Market, Kalasipalyam to reopen on September 1

31 August 2020 21:09 IST

Civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad reviews measures taken in view of COVID-19, accompanied by MLA Uday B. Garudachar and senior officials

The Krishna Rajendra Market and Kalasipalyam market, which have remained closed for months, will reopen on Tuesday. The civic body had sealed both markets when the number of COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the city increased to around 2,000 a day.

On Monday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, accompanied by MLA Uday B. Garudachar and senior officials, inspected the markets and reviewed cleanliness and measures taken in view of COVID-19.

Several precautionary measures have been taken at the markets, he said. BBMP would post 15 marshals at the markets to oversee protocols and violators. Vendors and visitors have to wear masks, follow social distancing norms, use sanitisers, have minimum contact with each other and ensure segregation of waste. Special markings have been made inside the markets to help visitors maintain social distancing.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Prasad said the civic body would be spending around ₹3 crore to put in place fire safety measures in the two markets. While reiterating that street vending would not be allowed, he urged vendors and citizens to cooperate with the civic body.

Later, Mr. Prasad, along with Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department Rakesh Singh, reviewed the progress of TenderSURE works taken up by Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. As many as 36 roads have been taken up for development in 13 different packages.

A release said that contractors were directed to complete the road works within the deadline. Bengaluru Smart City Ltd.’s Managing Director Hephsiba Korlapati has been asked to review the progress of the works with engineers and contractors concerned once every two weeks, apart from levying a fine on contractors who did now show much progress in works. Contractors were directed to ensure that safety measures are in place at the work sites, besides ensuring that motorists are not inconvenienced.