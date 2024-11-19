KPTCL plans to set up energy storage systems in its generation and transmission centres 

With the ever-growing demand for energy, the Karnataka government is planning to use renewable energy for peak load management by setting up battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a cumulative capacity of around 6,000 megwatts-hour (MW-h) in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited’s (KPTCL) generation and transmission centres over the next two years.

KPTCL is currently conducting a study to find feasible locations for the installations. The power generated from energy sources is stored in the BESS and is released to the grid whenever necessary. This project could potentially help the Energy Department manage peak load without having to over rely on resources like hydel.

“We are planning to install these systems in both our generation and transmission centres where we can harness good amounts of solar and wind energy. While it can be used to store excess energy that is produced in generation centres, in transmission systems too we can absorb the energy during daytime and supply it when our transmission lines are overloaded,” Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director, KPTCL, told The Hindu.

He added: “It is usually in the evening that our lines get overloaded. We can make use of the stored energy then for quality power supply. These installations will be spread across the State and will be managed by our State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).”

Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) has currently invited a tender for preparation of bid documents for the installation of BESS in KPTCL sub-stations. This is one of KPTCL’s plans for innovating its sub-stations along with upgradation of its existing air insulated sub-stations (AIS) to gas insulated sub-stations (GIS) and establishing solar plants near the stations.

Resource Adequacy Report stressed on BESS

A recent report ‘Resource Adequacy of Karnataka’ submitted by Power Corporation of Karnataka Limited (PCKL) and accepted by the State government stressed on increasing storage capacity of energy to tackle demand. The report estimates that in the next 10 years, the peak demand will jump to 33,000 MW.

One of its recommendations said: “Storage capacity needs to be added on an immediate basis in the next two-to three years, which will be about 3,000 MW (two-hour storage capacity), to manage renewable energy and surplus and deficit energy. Hydel energy needs to be conserved with the help of BESS.”

The report also says that the plant load factors, and performance of thermal power plants can be improved with the help of energy storage.

KREDL is also setting up solar BESS 4.5 MW-h capacity in Pavagada solar park and 130 MW-h capacity BESS in Kalaburagi.