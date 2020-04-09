Bengaluru

KPTCL donates ₹43 crore

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL) on Saturday (April 4) has donated ₹25 crore from its CSR fund, besides another ₹18 crore as two days’ salaries of all officers and employees of KPTCL and ESCOMS towards the CM’s Relief Fund for COVID-19. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa by KPTCL officials.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 8:16:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/kptcl-donates-43-crore/article31295117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY