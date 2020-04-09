KPTCL donates ₹43 crore

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL) on Saturday (April 4) has donated ₹25 crore from its CSR fund, besides another ₹18 crore as two days’ salaries of all officers and employees of KPTCL and ESCOMS towards the CM’s Relief Fund for COVID-19. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa by KPTCL officials.