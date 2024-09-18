GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KPSCB directs BBMP to redirect sewage flow in Kodichikkanahalli

Published - September 18, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office.

A file photo of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office.

Following oral complaints from residents, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has directed the storm-water drain division of the Bommanhalli zone of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to divert the flow of sewage from a storm-water drain (SWD) attached to Vakil Marina, a housing society in Kodichikkanahalli near Madiwala lake into the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (BWSSB) underground drainage.

“Many retired senior citizens had bought houses in Vakil Marina. But the stench from the sewage flowing in the SWD had become unbearable and it had become difficult to live there owing to snakes, insects, and termites. Hence we gave an oral complaint,” said one of the residents.

An environmental officer from Bommanahalli office of KSPCB inspected the area and found that sewage flowing upstream from J.P. Nagar was causing the stench. Hence, the order was passed on September 9.

