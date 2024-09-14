KPSC postpones competitive exam for Group B posts to apply age relaxation

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed the competitive examinations scheduled to be held on September 14 and 15 for filling up the Group B posts of various departments, in wake of the government’s recent order to relax the maximum age limit for recruitment to government services.

In a press statement on Friday, the KPSC secretary said that in a notification on March 13, 2024, it was decided to conduct the Kannada language exam on September 14 and the competitive exam on September 15 to fill up Group B posts in various departments.

Then on September 10, the State government ordered a one-time relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit applicable to all categories in respect to the notification issued for filling up Group B and C posts of various departments and notifications to be issued in the next one year.

The release further stated that following the government order, fresh applications should be allowed for all posts notified on March 13, 2024, by applying the age relaxation. Therefore, the Kannada language examination and the competitive exams have been postponed.

The KPSC said that the revised examination schedule will be announced after the last date of application submission.

