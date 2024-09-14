ADVERTISEMENT

KPSC postpones competitive exam for Group B posts to apply age relaxation

Published - September 14, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed the competitive examinations scheduled to be held on September 14 and 15 for filling up the Group B posts of various departments, in wake of the government’s recent order to relax the maximum age limit for recruitment to government services.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement on Friday, the KPSC secretary said that in a notification on March 13, 2024, it was decided to conduct the Kannada language exam on September 14 and the competitive exam on September 15 to fill up Group B posts in various departments.

Then on September 10, the State government ordered a one-time relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit applicable to all categories in respect to the notification issued for filling up Group B and C posts of various departments and notifications to be issued in the next one year.

The release further stated that following the government order, fresh applications should be allowed for all posts notified on March 13, 2024, by applying the age relaxation. Therefore, the Kannada language examination and the competitive exams have been postponed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The KPSC said that the revised examination schedule will be announced after the last date of application submission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US