GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KPSC postpones competitive exam for Group B posts to apply age relaxation

Published - September 14, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed the competitive examinations scheduled to be held on September 14 and 15 for filling up the Group B posts of various departments, in wake of the government’s recent order to relax the maximum age limit for recruitment to government services.

In a press statement on Friday, the KPSC secretary said that in a notification on March 13, 2024, it was decided to conduct the Kannada language exam on September 14 and the competitive exam on September 15 to fill up Group B posts in various departments.

Then on September 10, the State government ordered a one-time relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit applicable to all categories in respect to the notification issued for filling up Group B and C posts of various departments and notifications to be issued in the next one year.

The release further stated that following the government order, fresh applications should be allowed for all posts notified on March 13, 2024, by applying the age relaxation. Therefore, the Kannada language examination and the competitive exams have been postponed.

The KPSC said that the revised examination schedule will be announced after the last date of application submission.

Published - September 14, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.