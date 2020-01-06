Bengaluru

KPL betting scam: One more bookie nabbed

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths probing the alleged international betting and spot-fixing scams in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) nabbed a bookie from Kempegowda International Airport on Monday.

“The bookie Jatin Sait, 32, who is one of the main accused in the scam, had fled to the Middle East after his name cropped up during the course of investigations,” said a senior police officer.

The CCB officials had got a Lookout Circular issued for him. “He was caught by the airport police soon after he landed from the Netherlands. We are still questioning him. He had obtained anticipatory bail while on the run,” the police said.

Jatin, who hails from Sonipet in Haryana, allegedly has close ties with Sayyam, another bookie who has already been arrested by the CCB. “The duo was involved in match fixing and running an inter-State racket. Like Sayyam, Jatin was also in touch with many players and cricket team members to run the scam,” said the officer.

