KPL betting scam: House of Belagavi Panthers coach searched

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is probing the Karnataka Premier League cricket betting and match fixing scam, on Monday searched the house of Karnataka State Cricket Association’s management committee member Sudhindra Shinde in Domlur.
A team headed by Inspector Prakash reached Shinde’s home around 11 a.m. The search continued till 3.30 p.m.
“We collected evidence in the form of documents. No arrest has been made so far. We need to interrogate him further and will make an arrest if he is involved in the scam,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime).
Shinde was a Karnataka Ranji player and coach at Belagavi Panthers whose owner was one of the first to be arrested. “His name cropped up many times while we were questioning several players to ascertain their possible involvement,” said a senior police official.
