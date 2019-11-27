KPL betting scam: HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Belagavi Panthers owner

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday declined to grant anticipatory bail to Ali Asfak Thara, owner of cricket team Belagavi Panthers, in connection with the alleged betting/match-fixing scandal related to Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, before whom the petition came up for hearing, dismissed the same after the counsel for the prosecution claimed that the petitioner was required for custodial interrogation.

The petitioner on the allegation against him that he had paid certain players to play in a particular manner and indulged in spot-fixing contended that there are no materials against him in the criminal case booked in connection with the alleged match-fixing scandal in KPL.