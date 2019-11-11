KPL betting scam: CCB arrests one more international bookie

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths probing the international betting scam and spot-fixing in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) on Sunday arrested Sayyam, an international bookie and prime accused in the case who had fled to the West Indies after the scam was unearthed in September.

The CCB officials, who got a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against him, traced his address and forced him to fly back to New Delhi, from where he was picked up.

Sayyam, a native of Haryana, is close to Ali Asfak Thara, an international bookie having links with many players in international and local cricket, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). Thara, who owns Belagavi Panthers, was arrested earlier and is out on bail.

Sayyam was booked in a match-fixing case along with Bhavesh Bafna, also a bookie and drummer for Bijapur Bulls. An FIR was registered against the duo following a complaint from Ballari Tuskers’ bowler Bhavesh Gulechha at the J.P. Nagar police station. Bafna is now in judicial custody. Both accused were arrested after Gulechha gave a statement to the CCB during questioning.

Gulechha confessed that Bafna had offered him a few lakhs of rupees to bowl slow. The accused was a childhood friend of Gulechha and both hailed from Rajasthan. Gulechha played for Jawans Cricket Club, a KSCA-affiliated team. Bafna met Gulechha in July, soon after he joined as drummer for Bijapur Bulls.

Officials said Bafna asked Gulechha to give away 10 runs per over or even more, but Gulechha refused. Bafna allegedly approached him many times with the offer, but he rejected them. Gulechha said Bafna approached him one more time, asking him to meet him at a hotel at the Kempegowda International Airport to discuss his selection to the Indian Premier League. There, he introduced Gulechha to Sayyam and offered ₹2 lakh for giving away 10 runs per over. He promised more money and other facilities. But Gulechha rejected the deal and helped his team finish runner-up in the tournament.

Following his complaint, the duo was booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy and Bafna was arrested on October 2. The CCB has taken Sayyam into custody to question him about possible links with other players.