KPCL fire: Two more engineers succumb

13 October 2020 22:04 IST

Two more engineers injured in the KPCL power plant fire in Yelahanka recently succumbed on Monday, taking the total number of deaths to three.

Executive Engineer Krishna Bhat, 56, and Assistant Executive Engineer Manjappa, 58, were among 15 persons injured during the trial run of the gas-based power plant on October 2.

The other persons, who sustained burn injuries, are recovering at various hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising