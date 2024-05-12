Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems Limited to deliver the first set of coaches for Bengaluru metro’s yellow line by August 2024

After receiving the prototype coaches from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), China, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now expecting the Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) to deliver the first set of coaches for Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line (RV Road - Bommasandra) between August 2024 and February 2025.

BMRCL officials have said production of the first six-coach train is set to commence soon. “The first set of coaches from TRSL is expected to reach Bengaluru in August, and the second in September this year,” the official said.

On February 14, the BMRCL received the first set of six coaches, which arrived at the Hebbagodi metro depot from China and are now undergoing multiple tests.

The inaugural driverless prototype train for Bengaluru Metro’s upcoming Yellow Line, a 19-km route linking R.V. Road to Bommasandra near Electronics City, is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

The CRRC factory in China secured a ₹1,578 crore contract in 2019 to deliver 216 metro coaches to BMRCL. However, they were unable to fulfill the contract due to not having established a manufacturing plant in India as required.

This delay affected the supply of metro trains to BMRCL. Previously, BMRCL had issued several notices to CRRC, considering the encashment of its ₹372 crore bank guarantee. Currently, the Chinese company has partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to deliver the remaining coaches.

“In addition to the Prototype Train for CBTC, CRRC, China is supplying one more prototype train with DTG Signalling. The balance of 34 train sets (14 CBTC & 20 DTG) are being manufactured in India at Titagarh Rail Systems Limited in West Bengal,” a BMRCL official said.

The under-construction 18.82 km-long metro line in Bengaluru, known as the Yellow Line, connects R.V. Road with Bommasandra. The revised deadline for its completion is December 2024. While the civil work has been finished, delays in obtaining trains have halted progress on the metro line. The route is fully elevated and comprises 16 stations. It links with the Green Line of Bengaluru Metro at R.V. Road Station and with the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital Station.

This line features a metro-cum-road flyover stretching 3.13 km from Ragi Gudda to Central Silk Board, constructed to ease congestion at Central Silk Board Junction.

The primary objective of the Yellow Line is to enhance connectivity to regions housing major companies such as Infosys and Biocon, as well as to South Bengaluru.