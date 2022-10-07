Kolar man kills father-in-law over dispute, sends picture of body to wife

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 07, 2022 00:58 IST

The Doddabelavangala police are on the hunt for a 35-year-old driver, who allegedly killed his father-in-law over a family dispute and sent a photograph of the dead body to his wife as proof.

The accused, identified as Pratap from Kolar, was married to a woman from Arudi village in Doddaballapur taluk one-and-a-half years ago and used to harass her frequently, according to the police.

The police added that unable to bear the harrassment, she returned to her parents’ house. There she was delivered of a baby and she started living with her parents.

Pratap called her many times and spoke to the in-laws to get her back, but the family refused due to his alleged wayward and alcoholic behaviour, said the police.

On Wednesday, Pratap came to see the baby but he was not allowed. Pratap invited his father in law Subbarayappa for a drink and took him to an isolated place, said the police.

After a couple of drinks, Pratap allegedly called his wife and while talking to her, he strangled his father-in-law.

Pratap even sent a photo of the body before fleeing the spot. The family alerted the police who recovered the body.

