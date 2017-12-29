Kolar cancer hospital plan hits a roadblock

The State government’s plan to set up a cancer hospital in Kolar has hit a roadblock, with objections raised by the Department of Forests over the proposed site.

It has been proposed to set up the hospital on Kamala Nehru Sanatorium premises — where the office of the District Health Officer (DHO) is located — on the outskirts of Kolar, in association with Tata Trusts. Forty acres of land is required for the construction of the hospital, and the work was expected to be completed in two years.

But the department has raised objections to the plan on the grounds that the land belonged to it since 1939 and forest land cannot be given for construction purposes.

But Health and Family Welfare Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who is also district in-charge Minister for Kolar, asked how the department had allowed construction of the sanatorium in 1959 if the land belonged to it since 1939.

Clarifying department stand, Divisional Forest Officer, Kolar, V. Ramalinge Gowda said, “The land sought that has been sought belongs to the Forest Department. However, if the land was granted for the sanatorium before the Forest Conservation Act came in to effect, it will be taken into account. Normally, priority will be accorded in sanction of forest land for health, education and irrigation purposes. And once the department concerned sends a proposal for setting up the cancer hospital, the land will be denotified on priority and handed over.”

DHO K. Vijaykumar said there was still no clarity on the issue. “Once the hospital starts functioning, it will be helpful to cancer patients from Kolar, Chickballapur and other districts, and also for patients from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” he said.