Kodagu, Kolar districts register jump in cases

The remaining ones in Karnataka see a downward trend

Barring two districts, the remaining in the State have seen a downward trend in the number of COVID 19 cases reported during the week ending on June 26 when compared with the previous week.

According to an analysis done by the State COVID-19 war room, the only two districts that have seen an increase in the number of cases from the week before to the week ending on June 26 are Kodagu and Kolar. The number of cases in Kodagu jumped from 831 in the previous week to 926 in the current week. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Kolar jumped from 83 in the last week to 89 this week.

Overall, the number of cases reported across the State in the week before was 36,491, while it declined to 23,702 in the last week.

V. Ponnuraj, who is in charge of the war room, said that barring certain pockets in rural and urban areas which are seeing an increase in the number of cases, most districts were seeing a downward trend, which is a positive sign.

The war room has also analysed the top 20 towns and villages in the State that have been the worst hit over the last week. The worst hit urban area is Somwarpet in Kodagu district, which has reported 71 cases as against the previous week’s 26 cases. The worst hit village in the State is Yavakapadi located in Kodagu district, where 35 cases were reported as against only one in the previous week.

M.K. Sudarshan, chairman of the COVID Technical Advisory Committee, said people should not let their guard down. “With the lockdown curbs easing now, many people who were restrained earlier are now able to move freely. How people behave in the coming days in this new freedom will decide the next course of the pandemic,” he said.