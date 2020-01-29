Know tubers and roots other than potatoes?

What are the roots and tubers you use in your diet? The list often stops at potatoes, carrots and beets. But here is a chance to see, buy and learn how to include nearly 200 tubers into your diet.

The city will host a ‘Roots and Tuber Festival’ from January 31 to February 2, organised by Sahaja Organics, at Greenpath, an organic restaurant and store in Malleswaram. Jenu Kuruba, Soliga and Irula tribes will be participating in the festival with their large and diverse tuber collection. More than 10 groups will bring over 200 different kind of tubers for display and sale.

The focus of this festival would be to sensitise the urban community on the benefits of tuber consumption and explore value addition, and include them in our diets. “As the potato eclipsed all its other cousins, particularly in cities, the consumption of tubers got restricted to tribes. It’s time we move beyond the potato, which is vulnerable to pests and disease, and also requires more investment and attention. This festival will help the youth to know about the different types of roots and tubers,” said Krishna Prasad, Director, Sahaja Organics.

Tubers have the potential to overcome adverse soil and weather conditions, global warming and climate change, he said. Conservation of tubers is required to realise their potential for a hunger-free world, he added. “Tubers represent a symbiotic association of forests and human cultures, but this is at the crossroads as forests are on the decline. Many local communities preserve various varieties even to this day. They display a remarkable knowledge of the edible tubers that they gather or grow,” a brochure of the festival said.

The festival will not only be an exhibition-cum-sale of tubers and roots, but will also help consumers with recipes to include tubers in the diet. Food blogger Shri Kripa Uppangala will host a training programme ‘Cooking with Tubers’ and well-known chef Pradeep Anand will share a variety of offerings made using tubers covering a wide variety of regional traditional cuisines on Saturday.

A cooking contest has been organised on Sunday where participants may prepare food using roots and tubers in their houses and bring them to the venue. Special preference will be given to food prepared with tubers other than potato.