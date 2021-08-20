Bengaluru

KMF launches five sugar-free products

Staff Reporter Bengaluru 20 August 2021 01:24 IST
Updated: 20 August 2021 01:24 IST

Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation, as part of festival season offer, introduced five sugar-free products on Thursday, besides a slew of schemes. The sugar-free sweets are: milk peda, kesar peda, besan laddu, coconut burfi, and chocolate burfi.

KMF is celebrating Sihi Utsav by offering 10% discount on all Nandini sweets, natural ice-creams, and shrikhand for 15 days starting Thursday. Eleven more varieties of ice-creams with natural fruits have been added. They also have ‘ayurvedic ice-creams’ in turmeric, chyawanprash and ginger& honey flavours. Natural ice-cream come with a buy-one-get-one offer. It is also being offered on shrikhand in five flavours.

All the schemes were launched on Thursday at KMF central office by B.C. Sathish. Managing director.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Bengaluru
Karnataka
Read more...