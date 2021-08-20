KMF launches five sugar-free products

Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation, as part of festival season offer, introduced five sugar-free products on Thursday, besides a slew of schemes. The sugar-free sweets are: milk peda, kesar peda, besan laddu, coconut burfi, and chocolate burfi.

KMF is celebrating Sihi Utsav by offering 10% discount on all Nandini sweets, natural ice-creams, and shrikhand for 15 days starting Thursday. Eleven more varieties of ice-creams with natural fruits have been added. They also have ‘ayurvedic ice-creams’ in turmeric, chyawanprash and ginger& honey flavours. Natural ice-cream come with a buy-one-get-one offer. It is also being offered on shrikhand in five flavours.

All the schemes were launched on Thursday at KMF central office by B.C. Sathish. Managing director.