KMF cow milk to reach Delhi

Karnataka’s cow milk will now reach New Delhi. Following shortage of cow milk, Mother Dairy, New Delhi, has sought 2 lakh litres a day from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).
The KMF on June 8 supplied 43,000 litres of condensed milk (equivalent to 1 lakh litres of normal milk) to Mother Dairy through rail tankers on trial basis, under National Milk Grid programme, a release stated.
