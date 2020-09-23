KMC Act amended for delimitation of BBMP wards

23 September 2020 21:57 IST

The number of wards is expected to go up from 198 to 250

The Legislative assembly on Wednesday passed the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, for commencing the process of delimitation of wards in the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and increasing the number of wards to 250 in view of the increased population and areas under it.

A Joint Select Committee of the State legislature, headed by BJP MLA S. Raghu, in its special report recommended amendment to Section 7 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act, 1976, to increase the number of wards from 198 to 250.

The KMC Act was a parent Act for all city corporations in the State. By amending the Act, the BBMP would come out of the KMC Act. The proposed BBMP Bill would increase the number of wards from 198 to 250.

The Bill was necessary to commence the process of delimitation of wards and hold elections to 250 wards. Otherwise, elections would be held to 198 wards, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said.

The government would table a separate bill specifying the number of wards in the BBMP after the Joint Select Committee submits its final report.