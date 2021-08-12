KLE Society’s school gets NCC junior wing

A representational photo of NCC cadets at training.

BENGALURU

12 August 2021 18:32 IST

It was inaugurated on August 11

NCC Junior Division / Junior wing was inaugurated at KLE Society's school in Nagarbhavi on August 11.

Inspector General of Police Chandra Sekhar, and Commanding Officer B.N. Ravikiran were the chief guests at the event.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar told the gathering that in order to forge ahead towards success, one must overcome fear, which acts as a prominent barrier in any one's day-to-day life. He also said that for any kind of venture that you have accomplished, self-introspection is needed to better oneself. One must have the courage to speak the truth and take the right action.

Commander B.N. Ravikiran said that students need to imbibe discipline in every sphere of life and take up NCC for committed service to the nation, according to a release from KLE Society.