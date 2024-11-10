ADVERTISEMENT

KJCIKS Hosts ‘Sanskritika’ celebrating India’s Cultural Heritage and Traditional Knowledge Systems

Published - November 10, 2024 07:22 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Sanskritika exhibition, organised by the Kristu Jayanti Centre for Indian Knowledge System (KJCIKS), was held on November 8, 2024. The exhibition showcased the rich legacy of India’s knowledge systems across various fields, including science, technology, art, culture, and medicine. It aimed to promote, preserve, and integrate traditional Indian knowledge within an academic environment.

Fr. Deepu Joy, the Director of Student Welfare Office at Kristu Jayanti College, inaugurated the exhibition.  He said “Wherever we live in the world, the essence of Indian knowledge is present—be it in healthcare practices like Ayurveda and Unani, or in fields such as mathematics and education.” 

In the exhibition, students were given a unique platform to display creative models and exhibits illustrating ancient Indian wisdom and innovations that have shaped society for centuries. Through displays ranging from traditional farming techniques to health practices such as Ayurveda, the event highlighted artisanal skills and sustainable practices rooted in ancient knowledge. 

