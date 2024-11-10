 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KJCIKS Hosts ‘Sanskritika’ celebrating India’s Cultural Heritage and Traditional Knowledge Systems

Published - November 10, 2024 07:22 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Sanskritika exhibition, organised by the Kristu Jayanti Centre for Indian Knowledge System (KJCIKS), was held on November 8, 2024. The exhibition showcased the rich legacy of India’s knowledge systems across various fields, including science, technology, art, culture, and medicine. It aimed to promote, preserve, and integrate traditional Indian knowledge within an academic environment.

Fr. Deepu Joy, the Director of Student Welfare Office at Kristu Jayanti College, inaugurated the exhibition.  He said “Wherever we live in the world, the essence of Indian knowledge is present—be it in healthcare practices like Ayurveda and Unani, or in fields such as mathematics and education.” 

In the exhibition, students were given a unique platform to display creative models and exhibits illustrating ancient Indian wisdom and innovations that have shaped society for centuries. Through displays ranging from traditional farming techniques to health practices such as Ayurveda, the event highlighted artisanal skills and sustainable practices rooted in ancient knowledge. 

Published - November 10, 2024 07:22 am IST

Related Topics

culture (general) / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.