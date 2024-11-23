ADVERTISEMENT

King cobra found in Western Ghats officially named Ophiophagus Kaalinga 

Published - November 23, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre says the name Kaalinga is deeply rooted in Kannada culture and is well-known to everyone in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre at a ceremony to officially named the king cobra in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday officially named the king cobra found in the Western Ghats as Ophiophagus Kaalinga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Khandre said the name Kaalinga is deeply rooted in Kannada culture and is well-known to everyone in Karnataka. “Officially naming the snake this is a moment of pride,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of raising awareness among the public about common misconceptions about snakes. “Many people do not know which snakes are venomous and which are not. There is a need to raise awareness about this,” he said.

He added that the Forest Department is encouraging and supporting research teams, like that of herpetologist P. Gowri Shankar who has brought to the fore four species of the snake, of which Kaalinga is one.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also highlighted that snakebite-related deaths are increasing in Karnataka. “Superstitions persist, as people often seek help from faith healers instead of taking proper medical treatment after a snakebite. While bites from non-venomous snakes may not be fatal, bites from venomous snakes can be life-threatening. Therefore, antivenom has been made available in all government hospitals to address this issue,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US