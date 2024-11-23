 />

King cobra found in Western Ghats officially named Ophiophagus Kaalinga 

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre says the name Kaalinga is deeply rooted in Kannada culture and is well-known to everyone in Karnataka

Published - November 23, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre at a ceremony to officially named the king cobra in Bengaluru on Friday.

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday officially named the king cobra found in the Western Ghats as Ophiophagus Kaalinga.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Khandre said the name Kaalinga is deeply rooted in Kannada culture and is well-known to everyone in Karnataka. “Officially naming the snake this is a moment of pride,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of raising awareness among the public about common misconceptions about snakes. “Many people do not know which snakes are venomous and which are not. There is a need to raise awareness about this,” he said.

He added that the Forest Department is encouraging and supporting research teams, like that of herpetologist P. Gowri Shankar who has brought to the fore four species of the snake, of which Kaalinga is one.

He also highlighted that snakebite-related deaths are increasing in Karnataka. “Superstitions persist, as people often seek help from faith healers instead of taking proper medical treatment after a snakebite. While bites from non-venomous snakes may not be fatal, bites from venomous snakes can be life-threatening. Therefore, antivenom has been made available in all government hospitals to address this issue,” he said.

