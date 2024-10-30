King Charles in Bengaluru: City-based Soukya Holistic Centre to expand to Portugal 

The Bengaluru-based luxury wellness retreat — Soukya international Holistic Health Centre — is working on expanding its base to Portugal.

Holistic health practitioner Issac Mathai, who runs the Centre told The Hindu that King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who left the Centre on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) after a three-day rejuvenation session, were happy with the expansion as it is close to the UK. This was their first trip to India since King Charles ascended the throne.

“The royal couple expressed their happiness over our expansion plans and said it would be easier for them to visit frequently due to Portugal’s proximity to London,” said the holistic practitioner, who has been a consultant to the royal family for several years now.

Rejuvenation sessions

The couple quietly arrived at the Centre on October 27 and left on October 30 morning. The King, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, planned this rejuvenation on the advice of his medical team after all the chemotherapy sessions. While the rejuvenation sessions were similar to those provided to other high profile guests, therapies were decided based on his health. “This time, because of chemotherapy for his cancer, the sessions he underwent were for rejuvenation, detoxification and strengthening the immune system,” sources said.

The King, who had celebrated his 71st birthday at Soukhya in 2019, is visiting the Centre for the second time while his wife has stayed at the Centre nine times so far.

The King, who believes in integrative medicine, has a personal interest in a holistic approach to health, organic farming and eco-friendly practices. His main interest is in integrative medicine and he is also patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy in the UK. He was also a patron of the British Association for Holistic Medicine. In 2018, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he inaugurated an AYUSH centre in London.

South Indian diet for royal couple

The royal couple stayed at the royal presidential suite at the centre. They were put on a South Indian diet comprising vegetarian organic food including salads and soups. The couple is said to be fond of idly, dosa and organic soups apart from organic tender coconut water, pomegranate juice and mango pulp juice.

As they are fond of organic Mallika mangoes that are grown on the premises of Soukya, the mangoes are delivered to the Palace every year during season.

Sources said the couple’s daily routine began with a yoga session in the morning, followed by breakfast and then rejuvenation therapies before lunch. After a short break, another round of therapies followed, which would end with a meditation session before dinner and bedtime at 9 p.m. The couple enjoyed walking in the organic and medicinal gardens on the Centre’s premises, sources said.

To mark his visit, the King planted a Jacaranda tree sapling at the Centre’s premises. During his previous visit, in 2019, he had planted a Champaca tree sapling.