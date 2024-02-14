Kidwai working on a State childhood cancer management policy

February 14, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) is working on a comprehensive State childhood cancer management policy. The institute is in the process of submitting a proposal in this regard to the government. This will be in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global initiative for childhood cancer and can be a model for a national strategy for childhood cancer control, said doctors at the institute.

Arun Kumar A.R., Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatric Oncology at the institute, told The Hindu that the policy will encompass early diagnosis, prompt referral, creation of hub and spoke model, shared care and integrated paediatric oncology palliative care.

As part of the policy formulation, a National Training Project in Practical Paediatric Oncology (NTPPO) is being organised on February 17. This project is to educate and orient practising paediatricians and resident doctors from various colleges across Karnataka for early diagnosis and prompt treatment of paediatric cancer cases, the doctor said.

Year’s theme

To raise awareness about childhood cancer, February 15 is observed as International Childhood Cancer Day. This year’s campaign with the theme “Unveiling Challenges” is dedicated to the challenges and inequalities encountered by those navigating the complex landscape of childhood cancer.

According to a release by KMIO, the institute is committed towards initiating measures to ensure every child with suspected cancer or with diagnosed cancer has an immediate access to paediatric oncology healthcare delivery systems.

Common childhood cancers

It is estimated that every year, four lakh children and adolescents develop cancer globally. This amounts to around 1,000 children being diagnosed with cancer every day. The most common categories of childhood cancers include leukemia, brain cancer, lymphoma, and solid tumour, such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumour.

“The institute sees around 500 new registrations in the Department of Paediatric Oncology every year. The outpatient department saw a footfall of 18,000 patients last year. Our hospital caters to patients not just from Karnataka but also from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and North-Eastern States. A 16-bed paediatric intensive care (PICU) is also functional round-the-clock,” the release said.

Currently, although 80% of children with cancer survive long term in developed countries, there are still challenges in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) like India. These include delayed diagnosis, hurdles in accessing specialised care, death due to treatment toxicity, treatment abandonment, sub-optimal treatment, and relapse.

“The diagnosis of cancer in a child is the beginning of a demanding journey, which often turns out to be life-changing for the entire family. We at KMIO are working towards overcoming these hurdles and providing the best possible care to children with cancer,” the release added.