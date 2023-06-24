Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology turns 50, but authorities barely aware of milestone

June 24, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO), a regional cancer hospital that has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Oncology, turns 50 on June 26. The institute, which was inaugurated by former President V.V. Giri in 1973, with a 50-bed strength, acquired autonomous status and was recognised as a Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in 1980 — one among the eleven RCCs in the country. However, barely aware of the milestone, institute authorities are yet to plan any celebrations.

When contacted, Hospital Director V. Lokesh, who cross-checked to confirm the milestone, said, “Celebrations would be planned shortly with necessary permissions from the government.”

The hospital came into existence when Rafi Ahmed Kidwai, a freedom fighter and the then Governor of Bombay, donated 20 acres of the campus land and ₹1 lakh for a radiotherapy machine. From 50 beds, the institute has now grown into a 746-bed premier cancer research centre in the country. The institute sees 21,000 new cases and a follow-up of 3..8 lakh patients per annum.

Modern equipment

From one cobalt machine for radiation therapy in 1973, the institute now has the country’s biggest Radiation Oncology and Brachytherapy facility, with seven linear accelerators and three brachytherapy units, four CT scanners and one MRI equipment. It is also the first government centre to start permanent implant brachytherapy services with AERB/BRIT radioactive iodine seeds. In the last eight months, KMIO has implemented a dedicated Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit with ten specialized BMT beds and has also performed around 38 BMTs with no cost to the patients.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said with international academic and research collaborations, Kidwai has also been able to achieve the first Allogeneic BMT in a government centre. In the last four months, it has started a dedicated medical ICU with 45 beds. It has also been rendering advanced surgical procedures, including Davinci robotic services.

A peripheral cancer centre (PCC) attached to Kidwai has been set up at VTSM Kalaburgi and new PCCs have been sanctioned by the government in Tumakuru, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Belagavi, he said.

New cancer cases

New cancer cases in Karnataka are likely to increase to 97,130 cases by 2025 — a nearly 7% increase from the incidence of 90,349 cases in 2022, based on the current trends. In 2021, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru, had projected an 11% rise in new cancer cases in Karnataka by 2025.

According to the report, the projected incidence of cancer cases in Karnataka in 2025 in females is 51,437, an 11.61% increase compared to the incidence of 45,465 in 2020. Whereas in males, the rise in projected incidence is 45,693, an 11.3% increase compared to the incidence of 40,503 in 2020.