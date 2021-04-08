Kidnapped students rescued

They were in captivity for 5 days

The Sadduguntepalya police rescued a 21-year-old student who, along with his friend, had allegedly been kidnapped by a gang of six armed men last week for ransom. The gang had abducted the two students on April 2, and tortured them, but one of the victims, Abhishek Singh, escaped on April 6.

Based on his statement to the police, a special team tracked down the second student, Joshua.

Abhishek, a BBA student from Hyderabad, told the police that he had come to Bengaluru to visit Joshua as colleges were closed. “On April 2, they went to a bar on Hosur Main Road. After a couple of drinks, they boarded an autorickshaw to visit their friend at Electronics City. The driver took a detour and headed in the wrong direction. Before the two students could do anything about it, the autorickshaw stopped at an isolated place where another auto arrived,” said a police officer.

Five to six persons armed with lethal weapons started beating the duo who were blindfolded and taken in the second autorickshaw. The kidnappers demanded ₹2 lakh for their safe release.

“The victims were kept in captivity in a forest for two days before they were shifted to a lodge. Abhishek used the opportunity to escape from them and approached the police,” said the police officer, adding that Joshua was rescued the same day.

No arrests have been made so far. Police officials said they will share more details at a later stage.