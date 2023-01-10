KIA’s Terminal 2 will commence operations on Sunday 

January 10, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport will commence operations on January 15. T2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.

Regional airline Star Air will shift its operations to Terminal 2, becoming the first airline to operate out of here.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), said, “We are ready to welcome customers of Star Air at our newly inaugurated Terminal 2, offering a distinctive and enhanced travel experience for passengers. The new terminal will soon be opening doors to passengers of other airlines as well. This will be done in a phased manner as and when the facilities and processes for the smooth transition of airlines from T1 to T2 are completed.”

Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO, Star Air, said, “We are excited to be the first airline to transition to this new and state-of-the-art terminal on the cusp of our 4th anniversary. Our teams and stakeholders have been working diligently over the past few weeks to make the switch smooth and seamless for our travellers.”