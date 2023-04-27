KIA’s Terminal-2 caters to over 11 lakh passengers in first 100 days

April 27, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) Terminal-2 (T-2), which recently completed 100 days of operations, has catered to over 11 lakh passengers.

The 2,55,661-sq.m T-2, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, became operational on January 15 and since then 11,33,645 passengers have used it.

According to Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), the operator of the airport, T-2 has seen 7,501 flight movements with an on-time performance of 76%.

At present, the T-2 is operating only domestic services and international services are expected to commence in the coming months.

Three domestic carriers Star Air, AirAsia India, and Vistara are operating from the new terminal.

Star Air was the first airline to begin flights from the new terminal on January 15 and one month later, AirAsia India commenced its flight services.

Bengaluru is the home base and largest hub for AirAsia India operating 43 daily departures connecting to various destinations and the airline moved its entire domestic operations to T-2.

Around 7,71,650 bags have been handled at the new terminal in the first 100 days.

Complimentary airport shuttle bus services are provided round the clock at a regular frequency between the old terminal and the new terminal. So far 28,040 shuttle trips have been carried out between the two terminals.

The terminal also houses many food and beverage outlets and the top-selling dish is podi masala dosa. As many as 4,100 podi masala dosa were ordered by passengers in the first 100 days.