KIA’s refurbished north runway set to reopen

24 March 2021 08:49 IST

Along with the south runway, it will boost the airport’s capacity

Nearly a year after it was closed for refurbishment in June 2020, and operations were shifted to the new south parallel runway at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the old north runway is set to reopen.

“Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has worked closely with various stakeholders to complete refurbishment of the north runway. We are now awaiting regulatory approvals to commence operations,” said a spokesperson for BIAL.

A BIAL source added that inspections by the DGCA have been completed.

Advertising

Advertising

The north runway, which had been operational for over 12 years, was closed for strengthening, resurfacing and installation of centre line lights.

“Two operational runways will give KIA a capacity boost in terms of frequency of landing and take-off, resulting in seamless operations,” the spokesperson added.

The runways will be used for both international as well as domestic flights.

The new south runway, which is 4,000 metres long and 45 metres wide and is powered with LED lighting, is part of the KIA’s ongoing expansion project, which is estimated to cost ₹13,000 crore.

Since becoming operational, the new south runway has been upgraded to CAT-III B to enable flight operations during poor visibility conditions.

The north runway is CAT I compliant. “It will be upgraded with the installation of LED centre line lighting, runway edge lights and taxiway centreline lighting, giving BLR airport the flexibility to operate both runways in low visibility conditions,” the spokesperson added.