KIA wins big at Airport Food and Beverage awards

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has won multiple awards at the prestigious Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Conference and Awards held recently in Ontario, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), KIA is the first Indian airport to receive such honours.

The new 080 domestic lounge won Airport Lounge of the Year, the Airport Food and Beverage Offer Best Representing Sense of Place- Global, Airport Food and Beverage Offer Best Representing Sense of Place-Asia-Pacific was also bagged by 080 Domestic Lounge- T2, Airport Restaurant Design of The Year- Asia Pacific was won by Bombay Brasserie- T2, the Chef of the Year- Asia Pacific was bagged by Chef Dominic Gerard- 080 Lounge- T1, Airport “Food to Go” Offer of the Year- Asia Pacific was won by Tiffin Express- T1 and the Humanitarian Award 2024 was given to Mitti Café CEO Alina Alam & BIAL for their inspirational and pioneering collaboration in the first Airport Mitti Cafés and thus transforming the lives of people with disabilities.

“We are happy to be the first airport lounge in India to achieve these prestigious recognitions at the FAB Awards. The 080 lounge aims to showcase the essence of Karnataka and the vibrant spirit of Bengaluru through its culturally immersive design. Guests can enjoy a design experience that incorporates local elements, inviting them on a visually immersive journey. With a focus on sustainability, we have incorporated eco-friendly materials and implemented waste reduction practices into every aspect, aiming to minimise our environmental footprint while enhancing passenger comfort and the overall experience,” said Kenneth Guldbjerg, chief commercial officer, BIAL.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.